Photo Credit: Alexander Klünsner / Pixabay

Residents in the northern Israeli town of Dalton and all communities north of Meron were somewhat unnerved late Monday afternoon after two paragliders were seen sailing in the skies above.

A message sent by the Merom Regional Council warned residents in Meron and communities north of the town to enter their homes and lock the doors until the situation was clarified, which it was a few minutes later.

??? Another paraglider seen over Meron area in Northen Israel. https://t.co/bJubOBrAch pic.twitter.com/btsRsdOb7R — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 7, 2024

Advertisement





“It wasn’t some sort of terror attack,” international IDF spokesperson Nadav Shoshani confirmed to JewishPress.com.

“Following the reports regarding a potential aerial infiltration in the area of Yesud HaMa’ala, there is no risk of a security incident,” the IDF said in a separate statement.

Unconfirmed reports on social media said the paragliders were Israeli military personnel carrying out a security operation.

UPDATE:

The incident involving paragliders being sighted near the border between Israel and Lebanon is now being reported to be an IDF security operation. https://t.co/UXdISDVqT3 pic.twitter.com/1TpjklqlrJ — FlashFeed (@FlashFeed365) October 7, 2024

The sight was nevertheless deeply unnerving to some Israelis, as it appeared to be an echo of the invasion of southern Israel one year ago to the day by Hamas terrorist paragliders from Gaza.

Monday, October 7, 2024 is the one year anniversary of that deadly invasion, during which terrorists slaughtered some 1,200 people and abducted 251 others, dragging them as hostages into Gaza captivity.

Share this article on WhatsApp: