Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense

Israel’s Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a surface-to-surface ballistic missile fired late Monday afternoon at central Israel by Iran’s Houthi proxies in Yemen. Shrapnel reportedly landed in Beit Shemesh, not far from Jerusalem.

The attack came on the one year anniversary of the October 7th start of the Iron Swords War, an existential fight for Israel’s existence on seven different fronts.

Advertisement





There were no casualties from the attack, other than those which occurred while racing for cover, and cases of severe anxiety, according to Magen David Adom (MDA).

Red Alert sirens were activated in Gush Dan and the Shefelah, including Tel Aviv, Modi’in-Maccabim-Reut, Rishon Lezion, Rehovot, Shoham, Ness Ziona, Petach Tikva, Kiryat Ono, Yehud Monoson, Elad, Kfar Qasem, Or Yehuda, Saviyon, Givat Shmuel, Rosh Ha’Ayin, Hod Hasharon, Kfar Saba, Karnei Shomron, Ra’anana, Tira, Herzliya, Ramat Gan, Bnei Brak, Ramat Hasharon, Beit Shemesh and Be’er Ya’akov, due to concerns over falling shrapnel from the interception.

The Yemeni missile was intercepted using the Arrow long-range missile defense system, which intercepts ballistic missiles outside the atmosphere.

The interception was visible from the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem. All departures and arrivals were temporarily suspended at Israeli airports but returned to routine functioning shortly after.

Share this article on WhatsApp: