Photo Credit: IDF

The Israel Defense Forces announced this week that a callup for reserve duty will now be issued solely to those Israeli veterans who have already completed the two-dose regimen of coronavirus vaccine.

The callup will be issued beginning one week after the second dose has been administered, according to a report by Kipa News.

Exceptions to the new policy will be made only with the approval of the IDF unit commander.

On Wednesday, 3,139 men and women in compulsory service were diagnosed with mild symptoms of coronavirus; one day earlier, 11,437 soldiers were in quarantine for the virus, the IDF Spokesperson said.