Photo Credit: IDF
The Hiram Regional Brigade's reservists.

The Israel Defense Forces announced this week that a callup for reserve duty will now be issued solely to those Israeli veterans who have already completed the two-dose regimen of coronavirus vaccine.

The callup will be issued beginning one week after the second dose has been administered, according to a report by Kipa News.

Advertisement

Exceptions to the new policy will be made only with the approval of the IDF unit commander.

On Wednesday, 3,139 men and women in compulsory service were diagnosed with mild symptoms of coronavirus; one day earlier, 11,437 soldiers were in quarantine for the virus, the IDF Spokesperson said.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleBiden Speaks with China’s Xi, But Not Netanyahu
Next articleMishpatim: The Living Torah
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...