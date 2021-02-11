Photo Credit: Haim Zach / GPO

US President Joe Biden spoke on Wednesday with President Xi Jinping of China, the first conversation between the two leaders.

Biden “shared his greetings and well wishes with the Chinese people on the occasion of Lunar New Year,” the White House stated.

Biden has spoken to several leaders around the world, but over a month after entering office, he has yet to speak with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Danny Danon, Israel’s former ambassador to the United Nations, took to Twitter to urge Biden to call Netanyahu.

He listed Canada, Mexico, the UK, India, France, Germany, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Russia as countries whose leaders Biden has spoken to.

“Might it now be time to call the leader of Israel, the closest ally of the US?” he asked providing Netanyahu’s office phone number.

CNN’s Jake Tapper retweeted the post, and Jewish Comedian Seth Rogan wrote “Most Jewish tweet ever. “You never call!”

Netanyahu and Biden have both lauded their decades-long close relationship. On the other hand, both men may be quite happy to not talk with the other right now.

Senior Israeli and US officials have already made contact, including Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.