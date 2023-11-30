Photo Credit: Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

Israel’s Defense Ministry announced that 2,005 soldiers have been injured since October 7, the first such figures on wounded soldiers released since the war began.

The announcement coincided with Israel’s annual Day of Appreciation for Disabled Soldiers.

According to the Defense Ministry, of the 2,005 wounded, 287 are still hospitalized, either from injuries sustained while defending southern communities, or during the ground war inside Gaza.

Overall, approximately 62,000 people injured in Israeli wars and military operations are being treated by the Israel Defense Force’s rehabilitation department, of whom 56% are over the age of 60. About 15% are dealing with post-traumatic trauma.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. Another 240 men, women, children and soldiers were taken back to Gaza as hostages. Some people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains.

Since November 23, when the temporary ceasefire went into effect, Hamas has released 97 hostages, mostly women and children including 73 Israelis, 23 Thais and one Filipino.

Israel has released 210 Arab security prisoners, mostly women and minors.

The names of 395 Israeli soldiers killed since October 7 have been cleared for publishing.