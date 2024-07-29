Photo Credit: Courtesy of Elbit Systems

Israel’s Defense Ministry has placed a substantial order for Iron Sting precision-guided mortar munitions from Elbit Systems. Major-General (Res.) Eyal Zamir, Director General of the Ministry, authorized the purchase exceeding $220 million for thousands of these advanced weapons.

Iron Sting munitions feature state-of-the-art laser and GPS guidance systems. These technologies allow for highly accurate targeting, which helps minimize unintended damage and reduces risks to civilians. The acquisition is expected to significantly boost the IDF ground operations, particularly in complex combat scenarios and urban settings.

Advertisement





This procurement is part of a broader initiative by the Ministry’s Directorate of Defense Procurement (DOPP) to expedite the acquisition of cutting-edge armaments in response to the confrontations with Hezbollah in south Lebanon and Iranian proxy militias everywhere else. The goal is to equip IDF personnel with the most advanced and effective ammunition available, enhancing both their operational capabilities and safety in the field.

The Iron Sting (Oketz Plada in Hebrew) is a 120 mm guided mortar munition designed for use with the Keshet and Hanit mortars in service with the IDF’s Infantry Corps.

Share this article on WhatsApp: