Photo Credit: Flash90
The funeral of Elan Ganeles. March. 1, 2023

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Wednesday afternoon that Israeli security forces captured the terror cell who murdered US-Israeli citizen Elan Ganeles in the Jordan Valley on Monday. Netanyahu said three members of the terror cell were arrested. The announcement of the capture came at the same time as the funeral for Ganeles.

Ganeles was visiting Israel from the US for a wedding.

Advertisement


According to Abu Ali Express, in one of the raids, Israeli forces surrounded the home of the Shaloun family in Aqbat Jabr, near Jericho.

According to Arab sources there was a shootout and then the IDF arrested Maher, Muhammad, Amer and Saleh Shaloun. The security forces specifically wanted Maher.

Three terrorists were wounded in the shootout.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleUS-Israeli Terror Victim Elan Ganeles Laid to Rest
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR