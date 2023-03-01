Photo Credit: Flash90

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Wednesday afternoon that Israeli security forces captured the terror cell who murdered US-Israeli citizen Elan Ganeles in the Jordan Valley on Monday. Netanyahu said three members of the terror cell were arrested. The announcement of the capture came at the same time as the funeral for Ganeles.

Ganeles was visiting Israel from the US for a wedding.

According to Abu Ali Express, in one of the raids, Israeli forces surrounded the home of the Shaloun family in Aqbat Jabr, near Jericho.

נעצרה חוליית המחבלים שביצעה את הפיגוע הרצחני בכביש הערבה שבו נרצח אילן גנלס הי"ד, אחד המחבלים חוסל כשניסה לברוח. ערבים מדווחים על 3 מחבלים שנפצעו בחילופי ירי עם כוחותינו. בתמונה כלי נשק שנמצאו בדירת המחבלים pic.twitter.com/OXN9VjGKDJ — בז news (@1717Bazz) March 1, 2023

According to Arab sources there was a shootout and then the IDF arrested Maher, Muhammad, Amer and Saleh Shaloun. The security forces specifically wanted Maher.

עקבר ג'אבר, החייאה על מחבל שנפגע במהלך חילופי ירי עם כוחותינו היקרים pic.twitter.com/ktM1uieYUE — בז news (@1717Bazz) March 1, 2023

Three terrorists were wounded in the shootout.