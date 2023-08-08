Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher
Border Police officer at Hebron's Tomb of the Patriarchs.

The Israel Defense Forces announced the establishment of a haredi religious unit in the Border Police.

The unit will be comprised of the IDF’s Nachshon company together with the Netzach Yehuda brigade.

“This new unit represents an effort by the IDF to diversify its forces and provide service conditions suitable for the ultra-Orthodox community,” the IDF said in its announcement.

“The Nachshon unit will provide opportunities for professional growth and advancement and will include various benefits tailored specifically to the needs of ultra-Orthodox military personnel.”

The development is seen as part of the IDF’s ongoing efforts to make the military more inclusive, to reflect the various communities in Israeli society.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

