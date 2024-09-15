Photo Credit: Israel Police

A Border Policeman was stabbed in the head on Sunday evening by an Arab terrorist near the Old City of Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate. The policeman was lightly wounded and is conscious. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The terrorist tried to escape inside the walls of the Old City, but was shot and permanently neutralized by other Border Policemen.

חיסול המחבל ימ"ש שביצע את פיגוע הדקירה בשער שכם pic.twitter.com/hm6JskLdWk — בז news (@1717Bazz) September 15, 2024

