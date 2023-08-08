Photo Credit: David Cohen / Flash 90

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant issued a grim warning to Iran’s proxy in Lebanon, the Hezbollah terrorist group, “not to make a mistake.”

Speaking to reporters while touring Israel’s northern border with Lebanon during a visit to the Galil Division 91, Gallant said bluntly, “I am warning Hezbollah – [secretary-general Hassan] Nasrallah – not to make a mistake.

Advertisement





“You have made mistakes in the past; you have paid very heavy prices,” Gallant said.

“If God forbid an escalation or conflict develops here, we will send Lebanon back to the Stone Age,” the minister warned. “We will not hesitate to use all our power and flatten every inch of Hezbollah and Lebanon if we have to.”

Gallant was joined by IDF Northern Command commander Major General Uri Gordin and other senior officers.

“Make no mistake. We do not want war, but we are ready to protect our citizens, our soldiers and our sovereignty,” he emphasized.

The ministry said in a statement that Gallant “observed and assessed the situation in the Har Dov (Shebaa Farms) region and discussed the latest developments in the sector.”

Gallant was given an overview of the IDF defensive efforts being taken along the border, and of “the progress of the construction of the barrier that is being carried out these days,” the statement said.

The minister “emphasized the importance of speeding up construction” of the barrier and strengthening Israeli forces “in the face of growing challenges” in the area.

“We have excellent commanders and determined fighters,” Gallant told reporters. “We will know how to protect Israel’s citizens and the state,” he said.

“The enemy needs to understand that when it comes to Israel’s security, we are all united.”