Two Jewish men who live in the Binyamin region are currently under arrest by Israel Police in connection with an incident that took place last Friday evening between the Jewish community of Oz Tzion and the Palestinian Authority Arab village of Burqa.

But the question is, based on what evidence?

The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court had the same question, and until police can provide a better answer, Yechiel Indore and Elisha Yered were released Tuesday to house arrest, even though technically Indore is still lying in a hospital bed with serious wounds sustained in the clash. Several others also had minor injuries.

Honenu Attorney Nati Rom, who is representing Yered, pointed out in a tweet on Tuesday, “A two-hour incident with 300 Arabs involved. Why are there no documents from their side? Why didn’t they allow a probe of this incident?”

Palestinian Authority citizens are usually the first ones to post videos of the incident on social media whenever there is a chance the clash was caused by a Jew. So indeed, where are the videos, this time around?

The Palestinian Authority’s official WAFA News Agency claims Jewish residents started the incident by attacking Burqa, and that Arab residents were merely defending themselves and their village.

The Jews say, however, that a Jewish shepherd was grazing his flock when he was approached and then threatened by a mob of Arabs. Jews living nearby rushed to the site to help the shepherd, at which time, according to a statement from the Honenu organization, the Arabs began hurling rocks, swinging clubs and shooting live fireworks at the Jews.

Indore’s head was split open by one of the rocks hurled by an Arab. In response, he opened fire with his personal licensed weapon in an attempt to defend himself.

During the clash, 19-year-old Qusai Jamal Matan was shot and killed, Arab media reported. Indore is suspected of firing the shot that killed Matan — hence his arrest by Israel Police. Yered, a former spokesperson for Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har-melech, helped evacuate Indore to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, and was also arrested.

Four days after the incident Arabic social media is still silent, empty of videos to document the claim that the Jews were responsible for the incident.

300 Arabs in a lynch mob and suddenly not one of them had a camera! Where’s the evidence?