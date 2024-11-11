Photo Credit: IDF
Humanitarian aid truck found to be carrying ammunition for firearms along with the aid supplies being transported from northern to southern Gaza. November 10, 2024

“Never judge a book by its cover” — especially if it is being transported by an international humanitarian aid organization in Gaza.

Israeli forces on Sunday discovered ammunition among the “humanitarian aid” supplies being transported by an international organization from northern Gaza to southern Gaza.

The discovery was made during an inspection of the convoy, coordinated with the international community and monitored by the IDF.

During the passage of the convoy, the IDF said its forces spotted “unusual movement” and stopped the trucks for a security inspection at a checkpoint along the humanitarian route between northern and southern Gaza.

Ammunition for firearms discovered among the humanitarian aid supplies in an international aid convoy traveling from northern to southern Gaza. November 10, 2024

“During the inspection, IDF troops discovered a bag containing ammunition for firearms,” the IDF said.

The IDF troops arrested those involved, including members of the convoy, who were then transferred to security forces for further investigation.

“Inquiries were also made with the relevant organization,” the IDF added.

“It is important to note that this was an internal convoy traveling inside the Gaza Strip from the north to the south, and not through the crossings designated for bringing humanitarian aid into Gaza.”

International aid organizations are tasked with the internal distribution of aid to Gaza civilians once the supplies are brought in through the various crossings from Israel.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

