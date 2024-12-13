Photo Credit: Michael Giladi/ Flash90

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz directed the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) to prepare for remaining for an extended period at the height of Mount Hermon (on what was once the Syrian side) for the winter months, explaining, “Due to what is happening in Syria – there is a huge security importance to our holding the height of Mount Hermon and everything must be done to ensure the preparation of the IDF in place in order to allow the fighters to stay there in the difficult weather conditions”

The Defense Minister made the decision at the end of a security situation assessment conducted yesterday under the chairmanship of Minister Israel Katz, and with the participation of the IDF Chief of Staff, Major Lieutenant Herzi Halevi, and other commanders.

Due to the harsh weather conditions, the placement of appropriate facilities and special preparation is required for the soldiers’ stay at the peak of Mount Hermon.

