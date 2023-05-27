Photo Credit: Gershon Elinson/Flash90

Vice-president of the Jerusalem District Court, Judge Amnon Darel dismissed a request by former Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard to order the Ministry of National Security to issue Pollard a personal gun license, according to a report in Makor Rishon.

Pollard initially requested a gun license in April 2022, using his travels in Judea and Samaria for speaking at conferences as his eligibility criteria. He included a recommendation letter from Shomron Regional Council head Yossi Dagan for support.

At the time, Pollard was turned down as he didn’t meet the basic eligibility criteria for getting a gun license. Personal gun licenses are difficult to get in Israel and one has to meet one of several criteria in order to receive one, but it is not considered a basic or constitutional right as it is in the US. After several entreaties, Pollard even turned to his lawyer Larry Dubb to turn to Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir to get him a license.

For former security personnel to get a gun license they need to have either reached a specific rank, served in a certain IDF or security units, or have undergone specific training.

In his decision, the warmly judge praised Pollard for his service, and stated that his decision in no way belittles Pollard’s service and contribution to the State of Israel or the personal price he paid, but that Pollard simply does not meet any of the strict eligibility requirements needed to get a gun license.

Besides service in a security unit, there are other criteria that can potentially be used for getting a gun license, such as residing in Judea and Samaria, becoming a licensed tour guide, or joining a volunteer rescue organization and being an active volunteer for at least a year. Pollard lives in Jerusalem.