Photo Credit: Security camera footage

An Arab terrorist infiltrated into the community of Teneh Omarim in the southern Hebron Hills, on Friday, Shavuot morning. The terrorist, armed with a knife crawled under the security gate, after the guard at the gate had gone on patrol.

The 25-year-old terrorist from Dharia managed to walk hundreds of meters into the town, even passing a park full of children, until he reached the local synagogue.

Advertisement





A unarmed civilian spotted the armed terrorist, ran into the synagogue and called out for anyone with a gun to come out. Another civilian, a member of the local counter-terrorist rapid response team (Kitat Konenut) who was in the synagogue at the time, rushed out and shot the terrorist four times, killing him before the terrorist could complete his attack.

תיעוד מנסיון הפיגוע בישוב טנא במהלך החג. מחבל שחדר עם סכין במטרה לרצוח יהודים נורה וחוסל ב"ה. תיעוד מחדירת המחבל לישוב pic.twitter.com/fS26vtHd5n — בז news (@1717Bazz) May 27, 2023