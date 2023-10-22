Photo Credit: JewishPress.com

The National Cyber Directorate has asked people living in Israel to turn off their security cameras, specifically those connected to, or using the internet.

The Directorate warned that during the current conflict with Hamas – and the hostilities developing with Hezbollah on the northern border, there could be attempted cyber attacks on the cameras by “hostile elements” intending to use them as a source of intelligence.

In fact, there have already been several attempted attacks on these cameras, the Directorate said.

Israelis were urged to “immediately disconnect or prevent internet access to your cameras, especially those monitoring sensitive areas.

“If it’s not possible to completely disconnect the camera from the network, it is highly recommended to limit access to known specific addresses or to use a service like a VPN with encryption and robust authentication.

“It’s highly advisable to examine the areas monitored by the cameras and if any sensitive areas or facilities are within their field of view, adjust the camera’s direction to avoid capturing them.

“The risk of unauthorized access to the content being broadcast from these cameras is higher during times of emergency,” the Directorate noted.

“Any such camera, particularly those overlooking public areas or sensitive facilities (main roads, intersections, public and government buildings, essential and security installations, public spaces, areas with IDF or military activities, troop concentrations, parks, etc.) could be exploited by adversaries for intelligence gathering,” the Directorate added.