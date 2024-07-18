<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ElslhdWXqbo?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

PM Netanyahu made a surprise visit to the Rafiach Crossing at the Gaza border today, visiting and speaking to the soldiers. He took pictures with soldiers, toured the inside of armored vehicles, and walked the stairs of various IDF structures at the border crossing.

He spoke about the heroism of the soldiers and about his upcoming visit to the US as well as the importance of maintaining the pressure on Hamas to maximize the number of hostages who get freed.

He made it clear that controlling Rafiach crossing and the Philadelphi route are non-negotiable.

But the real message was his actual presence in Rafiach, indicating that Israel now controls the territory. That was a message to Sinwar, Hamas, Biden, Nasrallah and Iran.

Victory in Gaza and against Hamas is within Israel’s grasp as long as we stay steadfast.

