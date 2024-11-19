Photo Credit: IDF

The IDF on Tuesday reported that reserves Seargent Major Amar Moshe Galdor Hy’d, 30, from Jerusalem, a fighter in the Administrative Assistance Unit (5111th Battalion) of the Golani Brigade, was killed in a drone strike in southern Lebanon. Amar left behind his wife Adi, and two children – Neta, 3, and Aluma, 8 months old, his parents Oren and Ra’aya, and three brothers.

Three fighters from the same unit were seriously injured by an aircraft strike in the incident in which Sgt. Maj. Galdor was killed. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning during an operation to secure a maneuvering force, about two kilometers from the border, when the maneuvering force was at a great distance from the unit. At the same time, Hezbollah increased its attempts to fire drones and steep-track fire at the maneuvering IDF forces.

Regional Council Head Benjamin Yisrael Gantz eulogized Galdor: “Today we pay a very painful price and mourn the fall of the hero Amar, who left his wife and children behind and went out to defend the people of Israel. He gave his life for all of us. The State of Israel will continue to strike at its enemies until complete victory. We embrace his wife Adi and the entire family.”

