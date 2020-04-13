Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Israel’s Health Ministry and the Local Government Center have launched a website with a regularly-updated snapshot of the country’s response to the guidelines for preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Modi’in-Maccabim-Re’ut is the first ranked nationally in terms of following the guidelines, followed by Rosh HaAyin and Hod Hasharon. Tel Aviv is 44th, Jerusalem 58th and Bnei Brak 64th. Qiryat Shemona is ranked 65th in last place. The index will eventually list 77 cities, including 12 Arab cities where data is still being collected.

Advertisement



Ra’anana is ranked 9th, Herzliya 12th and Netanya 30th. Haifa is 42nd, Ariel 45th, T’veria 60th, Tsfat 63rd.

According to the index data, last Saturday, 78.2% of Israelis followed the Health Ministry’s guidelines and remained at home, up four percent from Friday. It appears that the percentage of people staying at home tends to be higher on weekends, when most citizens don’t work.

On Tuesday, one day before the seder, the national response rate was significantly lower and stood at 65.5%. Then, on Passover eve, when a state-wide curfew was imposed, 74.8% of the citizens remained in their home area.

The website also shows the amount of travel in Israel in relation to normal days: according to the latest update, on Saturday, the percentage of travel on the country’s roads was only 28% compared with normal times. Last Tuesday, the day before seder, the trips were 55% of normal. During the seder itself, the trips were 33% of normal.