Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

Information on hostages who were murdered by Hamas operatives while in captivity in Gaza is slowly beginning to emerge, even as the bodies of the victims are still being held by the terrorist organization.

Following are the names of the victims whose deaths came to light this weekend.

IDF Colonel Asaf Hamami, 41, of Petach Tikva and Kiryat Ono. Hamami was a commander in the IDF Southern Division.

Colonel Asaf Hamami was a senior military officer, missing since October 7th. The IDF has now confirmed that he was killed on October 7th and that his body is being held by Hamas in Gaza. May his memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/khw3q2jIdj — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) December 2, 2023

Eliyahu Margalit, 75, of Kibbutz Nir Oz. (His daughter Nili Margalit was released Thursday night by Hamas from captivity in Gaza, where she was also held.)

We are heartbroken to report on another victim of Hamas terror: 75-year-old Israeli Eliyahu Margalit, who was announced missing from Nir Oz, southern Israel, after the #Hamas massacre on October 7, was murdered while in captivity in #Gaza. Our hearts go out to his family in the… pic.twitter.com/Kd4P3jGZkT — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) December 1, 2023

Ronen Engel, 54, of Kibbutz Nir Oz (Wife and two daughters released from Hamas captivity in Gaza last week)

Ofra Keidar, 70, of Kibbutz Be’eri

קיבוץ בארי הודיע: החטופה עופרה קידר בת ה-70 נרצחה בשבי לכל העדכונים – https://t.co/GxElBtt5ud pic.twitter.com/duouotNUM1 — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) December 1, 2023

Guy Illouz, 26, abducted at Nova music festival in Reim

Guy Illouz, 26, was a young and promising musician who was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7 at the Nova festival. Today Guy’s family received the tragic update that he was murdered. We share in the profound grief of the Illouz family. May his memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/djaIekZZuA — Israel in New York (@IsraelinNewYork) December 1, 2023

Ofir Tzarfati, 27, of Kiryat Ata. Body recovered by IDF.

צה"ל ושב"כ: גופתו של החטוף אופיר צרפתי אותרה ברצועת עזה והובאה לישראל לכל העדכונים – https://t.co/GxElBtt5ud@OrHeller pic.twitter.com/1Q85PyzKov — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) December 1, 2023

Maya Goren, 56, of Kibbutz Nir Oz

קיבוץ ניר עוז הודיע על הירצחה של מיה גורן בת ה-56, שהוגדרה כחטופה לכל העדכונים – https://t.co/GxElBtt5ud pic.twitter.com/xxUVzO1Dtz — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) December 1, 2023

Aryeh Zalmanovitch, 85, of Kibbutz Nir Oz

קיבוץ ניר עוז הודיע על הירצחו של אריה זלמנוביץ בן ה-85, שתועד בסרטון שפרסם חמאס מהשבי עדכונים שוטפים – https://t.co/GxElBtt5ud pic.twitter.com/TWbdJhtEvn — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) December 1, 2023

At present, 126 Israelis and 11 other nationals remain in captivity — but bear in mind that this figure also includes the above hostages who were slaughtered by their Hamas captors. Of those still being held in captivity, two are children, 20 are women and 117 are men.

May the memories of the martyrs be forever a blessing, and may their blood be avenged.