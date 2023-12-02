Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson
IDF Colonel Asaf Hamami, z"l, slaughtered by Hamas.

Information on hostages who were murdered by Hamas operatives while in captivity in Gaza is slowly beginning to emerge, even as the bodies of the victims are still being held by the terrorist organization.

Following are the names of the victims whose deaths came to light this weekend.

IDF Colonel Asaf Hamami, 41, of Petach Tikva and Kiryat Ono. Hamami was a commander in the IDF Southern Division.

Eliyahu Margalit, 75, of Kibbutz Nir Oz. (His daughter Nili Margalit was released Thursday night by Hamas from captivity in Gaza, where she was also held.)

Ronen Engel, 54, of Kibbutz Nir Oz (Wife and two daughters released from Hamas captivity in Gaza last week)

Ofra Keidar, 70, of Kibbutz Be’eri

Guy Illouz, 26, abducted at Nova music festival in Reim

Ofir Tzarfati, 27, of Kiryat Ata. Body recovered by IDF.

Maya Goren, 56, of Kibbutz Nir Oz

Aryeh Zalmanovitch, 85, of Kibbutz Nir Oz

At present, 126 Israelis and 11 other nationals remain in captivity — but bear in mind that this figure also includes the above hostages who were slaughtered by their Hamas captors. Of those still being held in captivity, two are children, 20 are women and 117 are men.

May the memories of the martyrs be forever a blessing, and may their blood be avenged.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

