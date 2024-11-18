Photo Credit: Michael Giladi / Flash 90

Israel is the second happiest country in the world for people younger than age 30, exceeded only by Lithuania, according to a Gallup poll published by World Happiness Report 2024 that measured the happiness of people at different stages of life from 2021 to 2023. The report is sponsored by the United Nations.

Israel also ranked second in the 30 to 44 age range but dropped to rank at 7 in the 45 to 59 age group.

Among people ages 60 and above, Israel ranked a dismal 18, making it clear the Jewish State still has work to do in how it treats its older citizens.

In Israel, age discrimination is fierce and unapologetic, with employment opportunities nearly at zero for anyone over age 60.

Denmark leads in first place for seniors, followed by Finland, Norway, Sweden and Iceland. The United States ranks at 10, with the United Kingdom ranking at 20 in the same survey.

This past March, the Gallup poll found that Israel ranked fifth in the general 2024 World Happiness Report, also measured between 2021 and 2023.

Finland ranked first, followed by Denmark, Iceland, Sweden and then Israel. The United Kingdom ranked 20, and the United States ranked 23.

