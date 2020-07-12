Photo Credit: Yossi Zamir/Flash90

Israel has been accepted to the Council of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and its three-year term began on Sunday.

The Council is comprised of 49 members, out of a total of 149 member nations. In addition, as of January 2021, Israel’s ambassador to the UN organizations in Rome, Yael Rubinstein, will be appointed head of the Organization’s European group for a six-month term.

Advertisement



The FAO leads international efforts to defeat hunger and improve nutrition and food security.

“Israel’s membership in the Council indicates the country’s desire to play a significant role in the multilateral arena in promoting issues pertaining to development and sustainability,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

“Israel will be able to actively contribute to promoting cooperation in the various fields. Israel has unique knowledge and experience in the field of food and agriculture and is happy to share it with other countries and organizations.”

MFA Director-General Alon Usphiz welcomed Israel’s joining “this important Council.”

“During its term of membership, Israel will be able to influence the organization’s decisions on issues that are at the forefront of many countries’ agendas and contribute its proven capabilities in areas such as food safety and security, agriculture and consumer protection, aquaculture, land and water resources management, and more, while achieving UN targets for 2030,” he added.

In 2015, the United Nations outlined its 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which consist of 17 goals for the international community to be implemented by 2030 “to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure prosperity for all.”

“There is no loftier goal for diplomacy than actively contributing to the improvement of the quality of life of people all over the world,” he stated.