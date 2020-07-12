Photo Credit: Dr. Yoram Lass' Facebook page

Yoram Lass, 75, an Israeli physician and researcher who served as the Health Ministry’s Director-General and was a Labor MK between 1992 and 1996, has been attacking the official line of the health ministry since the onset of the pandemic, and on Sunday raised the ante on his claim, accusing Israel’s health officials of engaging in a “Coronavirus lie.”

Lass posted the following message on Facebook Sunday morning:

Out of 264 cases registered as deceased from the coronavirus as of May 15, 2020, 263 suffered from one or more severe background diseases (actually, all of them did). Half of them were over the age of 83. For those who understand – this explains the second negative wave that is appearing in Europe. And for this, the destruction of the First Temple was carried out in March-April, and the destruction of the Second Temple is currently taking place.

“Why is everyone wrong?” Lass is asking in an earlier post Sunday, and answers:

1. The virus is not new.

2. The virus is a close cousin of regular corona viruses that attack every winter.

3. The virus is a close cousin of the SARS and MERS viruses.

4. Therefore – a significant portion of the population is naturally immune due to exposure to normal corona viruses. (T CELL IMMUNITY)

5. The test that is being carried out these days reveals a dead genetic material that is neither dangerous nor contagious.

Dr. Lass refers his followers to the July 2 article “Why everyone was wrong,” by Dr. Beda M Stadler, the former director of the Institute for Immunology at the University of Bern, Switzerland. Dr. Stadler describes what she calls “The fairy tale of no immunity:”

From the World Health Organization (WHO) to every Facebook-virologist, everyone claimed this virus was particularly dangerous, because there was no immunity against it, because it was a novel virus. Even Anthony Fauci, the most important advisor to the Trump administration noted at the beginning at every public appearance that the danger of the virus lay in the fact that there was no immunity against it. Tony and I often sat next to each other at immunology seminars at the National Institute of Health in Bethesda in the US, because we worked in related fields back then. So for a while I was pretty uncritical of his statements, since he was a respectable colleague of mine. The penny dropped only when I realized that the first commercially available antibody test [for Sars-CoV-2] was put together from an old antibody test that was meant to detect Sars-1. This kind of test evaluates if there are antibodies in someone’s blood and if they came about through an early fight against the virus. [Scientists] even extracted antibodies from a llama that would detect Sars-1, Sars-CoV-2, and even the Mers virus. It also became known that Sars-CoV-2 had a less significant impact in areas in China where Sars-1 had previously raged. This is clear evidence urgently suggesting that our immune system considers Sars-1 and Sars-Cov-2 at least partially identical and that one virus could probably protect us from the other.

Dr. Stadler then explained:

Here a succinct and brief summary, especially for the immunity deniers, of how humans are attacked by germs and how we react to them: If there are pathogenic viruses in our environment, then all humans — whether immune or not — are attacked by this virus. If someone is immune, the battle with the virus begins. First we try to prevent the virus from binding to our own cells with the help of antibodies. This normally works only partially, not all are blocked and some viruses will attach to the appropriate cells. That doesn’t need to lead to symptoms, but it’s also not a disease. Because the second guard of the immune system is now called into action. That’s the above mentioned T-cells, white blood cells, which can determine from the outside in which other cells the virus is now hiding to multiply. These cells, which are now incubating the virus, are searched throughout the entire body and killed by the T-cells until the last virus is dead. So if we do a PCR corona test on an immune person, it is not a virus that is detected, but a small shattered part of the viral genome. The test comes back positive for as long as there are tiny shattered parts of the virus left. Correct: Even if the infectious viruses are long dead, a corona test can come back positive, because the PCR method multiplies even a tiny fraction of the viral genetic material enough [to be detected]. That’s exactly what happened, when there was the global news, even shared by the WHO, that 200 Koreans who already went through Covid-19 were infected a second time and that there was therefore probably no immunity against this virus.

Dr. Stadler concluded:

The virus is gone for now. It will probably come back in winter, but it won’t be a second wave, but just a cold. Those young and healthy people who currently walk around with a mask on their faces would be better off wearing a helmet instead, because the risk of something falling on their head is greater than that of getting a serious case of Covid-19.