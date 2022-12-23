Photo Credit: Police Spokesperson

Two policemen were slightly injured early Friday morning from a ramming attack in Kafr Qassem, 15 miles east of Tel Aviv. The cops were also shot at by terrorists. The driver of the offending vehicle was shot and neutralized. He is unknown to the police.

Special police forces are searching for additional suspects with the help of a police helicopter. They found in the building where the terrorist hid before coming out home-made Carlo-type semi-automatic weapons, ammunition, and Molotov cocktails. A knife was found in his vehicle.

The Shin Bet detained several members of the terrorist’s family for questioning, and at this point, it’s not known whether anyone had been aware of his intentions.

According to the commander of the Central Police District, Superintendent Avi Biton, the Shin Bet and the police were conducting a routine activity in Kafr Qassem, and the 22-year-old terrorist “probably prepared ahead of time” for the attack.

“He started driving toward them, and the force opened fire,” said Superintendent Biton. “He was neutralized and pronounced dead at Bellinson Hospital.”

Biton added that “he could just as well have fired several rounds and killed many over there, they were very lucky.”

Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai praised the commanders and policemen: “We saw a quick closing of the circle in the field with speedy reaction and seeking contact until the terrorist was neutralized. As a result, they prevented a bigger attack.”

Incoming National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir issued a statement saying: “I congratulate the heroic policemen who eliminated the terrorist in Kafr Qassem and send my best wishes for a speedy recovery to the policemen who were injured in the incident. Every terrorist should know that when he sets out to do harm, he is writing his own death sentence. The precise action of the policemen prevented a more serious impact, and the action of the police to locate the weapons was precise and important. These illegal weapons must be collected, to stop these bloody events.”