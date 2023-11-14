Photo Credit: Eitan Elhadez/TPS

Seven Israeli-Arabs were arrested for burning down the bicycle shop of another Israeli-Arab who donated bicycles to victims of Hamas’s Oct. 7 attacks on southern Israel, the Israeli Police announced on Tuesday morning.

The store owner has threats against his life.

The owner of the store, located in the Israeli-Arabtown of Tayibe, had donated 50 bicycles to survivors. As news of the donation spread on social media, so did anger in the town of 45,000. Tayibe is located in an area south of Haifa known as the “Arab Triangle” for its concentration of Arab localities.

Police said five suspects were initially arrested, which led to two further arrests. The suspects are charged with arson, looting, weapons offenses and desecrating the flag.

The police added that one of the suspects’ charges are attributed to terror circumstances, but did not elaborate further.

All the suspects are residents of Tayibe.