Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90

An Israeli-Arab doctor in Beer-Sheva was arrested for joining the Islamic State terror group, it was cleared for publication on Thursday.

The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) identified the suspect as 34-year-old Muhammad Azzam, a specialist doctor who works at Beer-Sheva’s Soroka Medical Center.

Azzam was arrested in July on suspicion of unspecified security activities inspired by ISIS. According to the indictment filed on Thursday, he swore allegiance to Islamic State after consuming the terror’s online incitement for months.

A file on Azzam’s phone contained instructions for preparing various poisons in gas and liquid form, including, ricin, chlorine, and mustard gas, among others. This raised suspicions that he intended to poison patients.

ISIS ideology is rooted in a radical interpretation of Sunni Islam, and it aims to establish a caliphate governed by strict Sharia law.

ISIS has tried to recruit members in Israel, particularly targeting disaffected individuals among the Arab-Israeli population and Palestinians. The group has used online platforms to spread its ideology and recruit supporters.

