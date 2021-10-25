Photo Credit: Josh Hasten

About NIS 30 billion ($9.375 billion) has been set aside for a plan to improve the quality of life and the economic status of Israel’s Arab sector. The plan will be implemented over the years 2022-2026.

More than NIS 1.4 billion will be invested in professional training. Emphasis will be placed on imparting Hebrew language skills in order to encourage better integration in the employment market. Daycare activities will also be expanded to encourage Arab women to enter the labor force.

Technological innovation and high-tech: increasing the proportion of Arab students eligible for matriculation at the level of 5 units in mathematics, English and computer science, increasing the proportion of graduates in high-tech subjects among Arab society, increasing the proportion of Arab employees and entrepreneurs in the high-tech industry.

The government also wants to reduce the gaps in health services among residents in minority communities throughout the country by at least 25%.

In order to promote new construction, some 5,000 housing units will be marketed in 2022 and up to 9,000 will be marketed in 2026 in Arab communities. Aging infrastructure will also be upgraded in the older areas.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said, “Our goal is to reduce the gaps in education, welfare, women’s employment and the economic-municipal sphere in particular. In addition, as we deepen our education in mathematics and science in Arab society, and increase the participation of Arabs in the high-tech market, we will all benefit.”