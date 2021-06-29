Photo Credit: Shalev Shalom/TPS

Israeli police are operating in the Emek Hamelech area of Jerusalem’s City of David (Shiloach/Silwan) to demolish some of the illegally constructed structures. There are some outbreaks of violence by local Arabs as the mosques were heard calling for rioters to come out.

Arabs rioters smashed a number of Jewish-owned cars, as police attempt to maintain control over the situation.

Advertisement



#شاهد لحظة اعتداء قوات الاحتلال بشكل وحشي على أهالي حي البستان في سلوان أثناء تنفيذ عملية هدم لمنشأة تجارية تعود للمواطن نضال الرجبي pic.twitter.com/L9bIEPYhOf — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) June 29, 2021