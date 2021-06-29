Photo Credit: Shalev Shalom/TPS
Destroyed illegal Arab construction in Jerusalem's City of David. June 29, 2021

Israeli police are operating in the Emek Hamelech area of Jerusalem’s City of David (Shiloach/Silwan) to demolish some of the illegally constructed structures. There are some outbreaks of violence by local Arabs as the mosques were heard calling for rioters to come out.

Jerusalem’s City of David/Shiloach/Silwan. January 29, 2021

Arabs rioters smashed a number of Jewish-owned cars, as police attempt to maintain control over the situation.

Jewish-owned car smashed in Jerusalem’s City of David. June 29, 2021
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

