Photo Credit: Hatzalah Without Borders
Windshield smashed in stone-throwing attack by terrorists on Azzoun bypass road in Samaria, August 18, 2019.

A young Palestinian Authority Arab boy got a taste of his own medicine this week after he was caught throwing stones at Israeli vehicles near the Jewish town of Ofra.

The young terrorist managed to hit a vehicle in which Israeli Arabs were traveling, not realizing the occupants were the wrong kind of “Israeli” targets.

An eyewitness said the Arab passengers got out of their vehicle, grabbed the young Palestinian Authority stone-thrower, and gave him a good beating, according to Israel’s Kann News public broadcasting network news reporter Carmel Dangor.

An Israeli army force eventually arrived at the scene and arrested the young terrorist for his actions.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
