Photo Credit: Hadas Parush / Flash 90
The border fence between Israel and Syria in the southern Golan Heights, July 29, 2018.

The Nazareth Magistrates Court sentenced a young woman who crossed into Syria illegally and was returned to Israel earlier this year to eight months in prison on Monday.

In February, Syrian authorities took the 25-year-old resident of Modi’in Illit, who had reportedly been suffering from mental-health issues, to a detention center in Damascus and questioned her for 16 days after she snuck across the border from Israel. She was then taken to Moscow.

Advertisement

She was released after Israel reportedly agreed to pay $1 million for Russian coronavirus vaccine doses to be delivered to Syria.

The woman’s public defense lawyers said in a statement on Wednesday that the court had “accepted our arguments that the woman’s unique circumstances had to be taken into consideration, and sentenced her to a moderate and proportionate sentence. We hope that she can place the incident behind her and that upon her release, she will be able to open a new chapter.”

In May, Israel’s Kan news reported that the woman had escaped a mental-health center operated by the Welfare Ministry, where she had been staying. She was subsequently found in a Bedouin community in the Negev region of southern Israel.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleThe “Apartheid” Poll and the Disinformation Discourse
Next articleNew Jersey Investigates Ben & Jerry’s Parent Company for Possibly Violating State Law
JNS News Service
www.JNS.org is an independent, non-profit business resource and wire service covering Jewish news and Israel news for Jewish media throughout the English-speaking world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...