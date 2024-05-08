Photo Credit: Moshe Shai / Flash 90

Israeli farmers with fields near the Gaza border were ordered not to carry out their agricultural work on Wednesday morning.

“In accordance with the situational assessment, it was decided that no agricultural work should be carried out today (Wednesday) near the security fence with the Gaza Strip,” the IDF said in a statement.

“Activities outside of communities near the Gaza Strip taking place 0-4 kilometers from the border will require permission from the regional brigade,” the IDF added.



The IDF provided no specifics on why it had issued the order, which prevents the farmers from working their fields at a time in which many crops are being harvested.

Israeli communities in the relevant area include Sufa, Nir Oz, Nirim, Ein Hashlosha, Kissufim, Re’im, Be’eri, Alumim, Nahal Oz, Sa’ad, Kfar Aza, Mefalsim, Sderot, Erez and Netiv Ha’Asara.

“We emphasize that there is no change to the defensive guidelines,” the IDF said. Routes in the area were not blocked.

The military said its forces are conducting a “precise counterterrorism operation in specific areas of eastern Rafah,” and said terrorists were eliminated.

Underground tunnel shafts and infrastructure were found in the area as well.

Eastern Rafah is located across Gaza’s eastern border from the Israeli communities of Amitai, Avshalom, Shlomit, Sufa, Yated, and Yevul.

“IDF ground troops are continuing the precise counterterrorism operation based on IDF and Shin Bet intelligence to eliminate Hamas terrorists and dismantle Hamas terrorist infrastructure within specific areas of eastern Rafah,” the IDF said.

The troops have started the process of dismantling the terrorist infrastructure and underground shafts, the IDF added.