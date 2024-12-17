Photo Credit: courtesy, United Hatzalah

Israeli widows are being offered the opportunity for emergency medical training, free of charge, in a project offered by the United Hatzalah Weisz Family IMAH Initiative.

The initiative, a collaboration with the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization (IDFWO), is intended to empower Israeli women who have lost their husbands in IDF combat, terror attacks, accidents and/or disease, providing them with critical emergency medical skills.

IDFWO members visited United Hatzalah’s Jerusalem headquarters on Monday to hear testimonials from program graduates who successfully transitioned into life-saving medical roles.

The fully subsidized medical training, certification and placement has resulted in graduates who have gone on to work as EMTs (emergency medical technicians), phlebotomists, and first aid instructors.

Program graduates now serve in prestigious medical institutions across Israel, including Hadassah Medical Center, Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Rabin Medical Center and Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov), as well as healthcare clinics throughout the country, according to United Hatzalah (UH).

“These women embody the very essence of Israeli resilience and heroism,” said Eli Beer, UH founder and president. “United Hatzalah is proud to stand alongside these incredible women and provide them with the tools to make a profound difference in our community,” Beer added.

“The project not only grants a professional and economic pathway, but also provides a sense of meaning, belonging, and contribution to society,” IDFWO CEO Shlomi Nahumson noted.

“For us in the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization, every step in this direction is another step towards a better future.”

