Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

The 37th Israeli government headed by Likud Chairman Benjamin Netanyahu will be sworn in today, Thursday, in the Knesset plenum.

After a hectic two days of negotiations with his own party members, which followed close to two months of haggling with his coalition partners, this is Netanyahu’s 6th government and the coalition parties’ Knesset appointments, divided by party membership (the list is almost final and may change in the next few hours):

Likud

Prime Minister: Benjamin Netanyahu

Speaker of the Knesset: Amir Ohana

Defense Minister: Yoav Galant

Minister of Education and Liaison Minister to the Knesset: Yoav Kisch

Foreign Minister: Israel Katz

Justice Minister: Yariv Levin

Transportation Minister: Miri Regev

Communication Minister: Shlomo Karhi

Economy Minister: Nir Barkat

Environment Minister: Idit Silman

Culture and Sports Minister: Makhlouf “Miki” Zohar

Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology: Ofir Akunis

Tourism Minister: Haim Katz

Agriculture Minister: Avi Dichter

Minister of the Diaspora and Social Equality: Amichai Chikli

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office: Galit Distel-Atbaryan

Coalition Chairman: Ofir Katz

Religious Zionism

Finance Minister and Adjunct Minister in the Defense Ministry: Bezalel Smotrich

Minister of National Missions: Orit Strock

Minister of Immigration and Absorption: Ofir Sofer

Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Finance: Michal Waldiger

Chairman of the Constitution and Religious Services Committee: Simcha Rothman

Chairman of the Committee for National Infrastructure Projects and Reforms: Ohad Tal

Deputy Speaker of the Knesset: Moshe Solomon

Otzma Yehudit

National Security Minister: Itamar Ben Gvir

Minister for the Development of the Negev and Galilee and National Resilience: Yitzhak Wasserlauf

Minister of Heritage Affairs: Amihai Eliyahu

Shas

Interior and Health Minister and Deputy Prime Minister: Aryeh Deri

Welfare Minister: Ya’akov Margi and Yoav Ben Tzur (in rotation)

Adjunct Minister in the Welfare Ministry: Yoav Ben Tzur

Minister of Religious Services: Michael Malchieli

Adjunct Minister in the Education Ministry: Haim Biton

Deputy Minister of the Interior and Health: Moshe Arbel

Deputy Agriculture Minister: Moshe Abutbul

Chairman of the Shas faction and member of the Finance Committee: Yinon Azulai. In the second half of the term, he will serve as Chairman of the Knesset Committee

Chairman of the Education Committee: Yosef Taieb

United Torah Judaism

Minister of Construction and Housing: Yitzhak Goldknopf

Chairman of the Finance Committee: Moshe Gafni

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Deputy Minister in the Transportation Ministry: Uri Maklev

Minister for Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage: Meir Porush

Noam

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office: Avi Maoz.