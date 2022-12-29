The 37th Israeli government headed by Likud Chairman Benjamin Netanyahu will be sworn in today, Thursday, in the Knesset plenum.
After a hectic two days of negotiations with his own party members, which followed close to two months of haggling with his coalition partners, this is Netanyahu’s 6th government and the coalition parties’ Knesset appointments, divided by party membership (the list is almost final and may change in the next few hours):
Likud
Prime Minister: Benjamin Netanyahu
Speaker of the Knesset: Amir Ohana
Defense Minister: Yoav Galant
Minister of Education and Liaison Minister to the Knesset: Yoav Kisch
Foreign Minister: Israel Katz
Justice Minister: Yariv Levin
Transportation Minister: Miri Regev
Communication Minister: Shlomo Karhi
Economy Minister: Nir Barkat
Environment Minister: Idit Silman
Culture and Sports Minister: Makhlouf “Miki” Zohar
Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology: Ofir Akunis
Tourism Minister: Haim Katz
Agriculture Minister: Avi Dichter
Minister of the Diaspora and Social Equality: Amichai Chikli
Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office: Galit Distel-Atbaryan
Coalition Chairman: Ofir Katz
Religious Zionism
Finance Minister and Adjunct Minister in the Defense Ministry: Bezalel Smotrich
Minister of National Missions: Orit Strock
Minister of Immigration and Absorption: Ofir Sofer
Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Finance: Michal Waldiger
Chairman of the Constitution and Religious Services Committee: Simcha Rothman
Chairman of the Committee for National Infrastructure Projects and Reforms: Ohad Tal
Deputy Speaker of the Knesset: Moshe Solomon
Otzma Yehudit
National Security Minister: Itamar Ben Gvir
Minister for the Development of the Negev and Galilee and National Resilience: Yitzhak Wasserlauf
Minister of Heritage Affairs: Amihai Eliyahu
Shas
Interior and Health Minister and Deputy Prime Minister: Aryeh Deri
Welfare Minister: Ya’akov Margi and Yoav Ben Tzur (in rotation)
Adjunct Minister in the Welfare Ministry: Yoav Ben Tzur
Minister of Religious Services: Michael Malchieli
Adjunct Minister in the Education Ministry: Haim Biton
Deputy Minister of the Interior and Health: Moshe Arbel
Deputy Agriculture Minister: Moshe Abutbul
Chairman of the Shas faction and member of the Finance Committee: Yinon Azulai. In the second half of the term, he will serve as Chairman of the Knesset Committee
Chairman of the Education Committee: Yosef Taieb
United Torah Judaism
Minister of Construction and Housing: Yitzhak Goldknopf
Chairman of the Finance Committee: Moshe Gafni
Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Deputy Minister in the Transportation Ministry: Uri Maklev
Minister for Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage: Meir Porush
Noam
Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office: Avi Maoz.