Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
A fire near Neve Ilan, north of Jerusalem.
A massive fire in the vicinity of Neve Ilan, Maaleh HaChamisha, Har Adar and Nataf has closed Jerusalem’s Highway 1 in both directions, on Wednesday afternoon.
The first row of houses in Maaleh HaChamisha has been evacuated. 10 fire fighting planes and over 150 firefighters are battling the flames. No injuries are reported.
There have been a series of major forest fires near Jerusalem over the past week, including a major fire on Friday near Tzur Hadassah, and another major fire near Bat Ayin in Gush Etzion on Sunday. The fire department is investigating the possibility that the forest fires might be arson.
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleThe Muddled Thinking of ‘Antiracism’
Next articleAmerican Jewish Committee Opens First Office in Arab Country
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...