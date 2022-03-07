Photo Credit: Oz Faber / TPS

Two policemen were moderately injured Monday evening after a terrorist stabbed them near the Cotton Gate (Bab Al-Asbat Minaret), one of the gates of the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. The terrorist was shot and neutralized by one of the wounded policemen. Police forces blocked the entries to the scene of the incident.

תיעוד רגעי הפיגוע בירושלים והירי במחבל pic.twitter.com/iTKiKhSh5A — בז news (@1717Bazz) March 7, 2022

Early morning Sunday, a policeman was stabbed near the Huta Gate, another gate leading to the Temple Mount. The policeman’s injury was slight to moderate, and his fellow officers opened fire on the stabber.

Another policeman was injured in the leg by the police fire, and his condition is also as slight to moderate.