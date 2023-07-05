Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

The Ministry of Jerusalem and the Tradition of Israel signed an agreement with the Society for the Reconstruction and Development of the Jewish Quarter in Jerusalem’s Old City to invest a quarter of a billion shekels ($68 million) over the next five years. This is the highest amount of investment that has been budgeted for the benefit of the neighborhood so far.

The budget will be channeled to the development of sites and infrastructure in the quarter and to holding tours, events and shows for the welfare of the visiting public. Jerusalem and Israel’s tradition,

Advertisement





Among the goals of the program: restoration and reconstruction of the Tiferet Yisrael Synagogue; Construction of the “Wall Elevator” which will bridge the height differences between the Jewish Quarter and the Western Wall and make the 142 steps accessible to the masses of visitors; Physical and experiential accessibility of the Herodian quarter and the accessibility of the ancient wide wall to the visiting public; the development of the archaeological garden and the Davidson Center; Strengthening and developing the Cardo complex, improving development aspects, restoring infrastructure and holding events in the Hurva Synagogue complex as well as holding events and shows and improving the appearance of other sites in the Jewish Quarter for the well-being of residents and the experience of visitor

Director General of the Ministry of Jerusalem and Israel’s Tradition Assaf Yazdi said, “I am excited to take a part of history, and develop the most important area for the Jewish people.”