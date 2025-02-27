Photo Credit: Jamal Awad / Flash 90

The US Embassy in Jerusalem issued a security alert this week warning Americans against entering the Old City of Jerusalem on Fridays during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, which begins this weekend.

The Al Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock, both sacred sites in Islamic, are located on the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem, which is the holiest site in Judaism.

Advertisement





Muslims fast from the hour before dawn to nightfall each day of the month of Ramadan; special “Iftar” meals and celebrations take place in the evening hours.

“Due to the potential for security issues, US government employees and their family members are temporarily restricted from entering the Old City of Jerusalem from midnight Friday morning until midnight Saturday morning,” the Embassy wrote in the alert.

“The US Embassy reminds US citizens of the continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness since attacks often take place without any warning. The security environment is complex and can change quickly. US citizens should take this into consideration when planning their own activities,” the alert added.

Muslims observe the Sabbath on Friday. Special prayer services and sermons are offered in the mosque on Fridays as a result.

Islamic terrorist organizations, however, see Ramadan as an opportunity to perpetrate attacks and violence, as the Israeli government noted last year in a National Security Council travel warning. “During this period there will be increased incitement and calls by radical Islamic elements to carry out attacks.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: