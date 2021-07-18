<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/q_AdwkJ9cJs?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Today marks the day Tisha B’Av, the saddest day of the year in the Jewish calendar.

The Jewish people fast, read Lamentations, sit on the floor, and mourn the disasters that befell our nation. The First Temple was destroyed by the Babylonians, and the Second Temple destroyed by the Romans, and then the exile.

Join us for our live walk through the both destructions of Jerusalem in the City of David as we journey back in time to the fateful encounters with both the Babylonians and the Romans.

See the artifacts, and learn the story of what happened today and why it has been commemorated for thousands of years.