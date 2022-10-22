Photo Credit: Israel Police

A young haredi-religious Israeli man was seriously wounded on Saturday afternoon in a terrorist stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Givat HaMivtar neighborhood between French Hill and Ramat Eshkol.

זירת הירי במחבל שביצע את פיגוע הדקירה בירושלים pic.twitter.com/mrgN0Oel0C — בז news (@1717Bazz) October 22, 2022

Advertisement



The victim, in his 20s, was found with a knife in his back in a park on Sheshet HaYamim Streeet, according to the Magen David Adom emergency response service.

He was taken to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center, fully conscious, where he was listed in serious but stable condition. Following emergency surgery, a spokesperson for the hospital said the patient was “still in serious condition, but stable.”

שערי צדק: עדכון על מצב הפצוע מפיגוע הדקירה בגבעה הצרפתית מפי ד״ר אלון שורץ, מנהל יחידת הטראומה במרכז הרפואי שערי צדק. *קרדיט צילום: שערי צדק pic.twitter.com/a0ZZHwzUfM — בז news (@1717Bazz) October 22, 2022

The terrorist fled on foot but was tracked down by large police forces led by Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turgeman and was shot and neutralized in a playground.

“A police officer from the Shalem station of the Jerusalem district identified the suspected stabbing terrorist with an object in his hand in the Sheikh Jarrah (Shimon HaTzaddik) neighborhood,” police said in a statement.

“The police officer chased after him, during which the suspect turned towards him with an object in his hand. The police officer who felt his life was in danger fired and neutralized him.”

The attacker was later identified as 16-year-old Muhammad Abu Kataish from the nearby Arab town of Anata. He was taken to Jerusalem’s Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition.

The site of the attack is close to the Jerusalem neighborhood of Shuafat, where a terrorist recently killed a young female IDF soldier and critically wounded a 30-year-old civilian security guard.