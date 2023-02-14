Photo Credit: Courtesy of Otzma Yehudit

Four Arab teenagers have been arrested for publicly inciting to violence against Israelis.

במסגרת מבצע "ריכוז מאמץ" במזרח ירושלים נעצרו 4 נערים שהסיתו וקראו בפנים גלויות מול מצלמות התקשורת לרצח יהודים. לא נאפשר הסתה, לא נאפשר תמיכה בטרור! pic.twitter.com/SYkoZ2Ub52 — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) February 14, 2023

“As part of the ‘Operation Concentrated Effort’ in eastern Jerusalem four boys were arrested for inciting and calling openly in front of media cameras for the murder of Jews,” National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said Tuesday in a statement posted on Twitter.

“We will not allow incitement; we will not allow support for terrorism!” he wrote.’’

Arrests Follow Teenage Praise for Terror in Media Interviews

The news comes a day after an interview conducted by an Arabic-speaking reporter from Israel’s Channel 11 KAN News public broadcaster, who spoke with Arab teens outside the Old City of Jerusalem to find out their views on attacks against Jews.

Israeli Arab Teens Openly Express Support for Murdering Israeli Jews

The interview was disturbing, with the teens laughing and saying it would have been better if the terrorist in last month’s deadly attack in Neve Yaakov had managed to murder “more” people.

“We want Hamas and chaos, to die as shahidim (martyrs); that is the most important thing,” the teen said with a smile.

Border Police Reserves Called Up

Israel has decided to call up three reserve platoons of Border Police to reinforce the defenses in Jerusalem in light of the recent deadly terror attacks that have taken place.

The decision has yet to be formally authorized, but it is expected that authorization will come before the end of this week, according to a report Tuesday by KAN News.

Speaking in a radio interview on KAN Reshet Bet, Jerusalem Border Police Commissioner Amram Nidan was clear about the rising level of incitement in the capital.

“The incitement is blatant,” Nidan said. “We can all see it on social media. We’re dealing with terrorist attacks as well as people who throw rocks, metal bars and even washing machines from the rooftops.

“The level of incitement is very high, and this is the result,” he noted.