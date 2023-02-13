Photo Credit: Channel 11 KAN News / YouTube screengrab

What once was an exception is rapidly becoming a new rule: Israeli Arab teenagers are supporting – and even sometimes carrying out – terrorist attacks on fellow Jewish citizens, in what appears to be the direct result of brainwashing — generations of brainwashing — from Palestinian Authority and Hamas media.

"אנחנו רוצים חמאס ומהומות": המשטרה עצרה נער שהביע תמיכה בטרור בריאיון לכאן חדשות@HaimOmri pic.twitter.com/CFDEC3QwMG — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) February 13, 2023

Two Israeli Arab teenagers expressed those sentiments on Monday in an interview with Israel’s KAN News public broadcaster, Channel 11 News.

Hebrew and Arabic language interviews, Hebrew subtitles in the full video report below.

In the interview conducted in Arabic by a Channel 11 reporter, the two teens laughed, with the older one saying that it would have been better if the terrorist responsible for last month’s deadly attack in Jerusalem’s Neve Yaakov neighborhood had managed to murder more people.

7 Slaughtered in Jerusalem Synagogue Terror Attack

In that attack, seven Jewish Israelis were slaughtered in a shooting attack by an Arab terrorist as they were standing outside and walking past a synagogue in the neighborhood on a Friday evening.

“The young generation, these are good kids who are ambitious, they want to learn and develop,” said a middle aged man standing with the two teens prior to the interview.

But it sure doesn’t seem that way — or maybe it’s simply a question of what they want to learn, and how they want to develop.

When the Channel 11 reporter asked them whether in fact they want to learn and develop, the older teen responded, “We want Hamas and chaos, to die as shahidim (martyrs), that is the most important thing,” he said.

“The Neve Yaakov terrorist, you saw what he did?” the reporter asked.

“He terrorized the Jews, the Neve Yaakov terrorist,” the teen answered.

“He murdered seven, the Neve Yaakov terrorist,” the reporter pointed out. “Seven innocent people in a criminal act,” he pressed on. “Civilians who were coming out of a synagogue,” he reminded the teens.

“It would have been better if he had killed more,” the teen replied with a grin.

“And if he had killed me?” the reporter asked.

In response, the teen kissed his fist and raised the hand with a huge smile. “Goodbye,” he waved, starting to walk away. And then he walked back.

“God willing. God willing,” he repeated. “Why not?” he shrugged.

“Me?” the reporter asked again.

“Yes, God willing,” the teen repeated, and walked away.

On Monday alone (Feb. 13), two young Arab teenagers carried out two separate terrorist attacks — one near the Chain Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem, the other at the Anatot crossing in northern Jerusalem.

Jewish Man Stabbed by Arab Terrorist in Jerusalem

In the first attack, a 14-year-old Arab terrorist stabbed a 20-year-old Jewish man, seriously wounding him, before fleeing to the Temple Mount compound where he may have thought he would be protected by the Jordanian Islamic Waqf Authority. He was wrong.

One Wounded in Terror Attack Near Anatot/Shuafat

In the second attack, a 13-year-old Arab terrorist stabbed a 20-year-old Israeli Border Guard Police officer in a terror attack near the Anatot Checkpoint next to Shuafat in Jerusalem, located between the Hebrew University and Pisgat Ze’ev.

The young terrorist pulled out a knife and stabbed the Border Guard Police officer and a civilian security guard working at the checkpoint when they boarded a bus to question passengers.