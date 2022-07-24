Photo Credit: Temple Mount News / YouTube screenshot

Conservative political commentator, media host and columnist Ben Shapiro and his father ascended the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Sunday (July 24).

The two prayed the afternoon service (Mincha) at the sacred site, accompanied by Temple Mount Administration head Rabbi Shimshon Elboim and Rabbi Yehua Levi of Yeshivat Har Habayit. The rabbi blessed the visitors that they merit to see the Holy Temple rebuilt in their lifetimes.

Ben Shapiro has visited the Temple Mount during past visits. This time, the visit followed the loss of his father’s mother.

“You can’t come to Israel and not visit the Temple Mount,” Shapiro said.

Prior to his ascent to the Temple Mount, the Shapiros toured the Mount of Olives with Josh Wander, where they saw the revival of the Jewish communities, and immersed themselves in a ritual pool (mikvah) as required by Jewish law before ascending to the Jewish people’s holiest site.

Last Wednesday, Shapiro addressed the first CPAC Israel International Conservative Conference at Hanger 11 in Tel Aviv.

Ben Shapiro to CPAC Israel: ‘Don’t Freeze Settlements Interminably’

In his remarks, Shapiro advised Israelis not to freeze construction in Judea and Samaria, saying it does not pay to placate the US with gestures.

“Don’t freeze settlements interminably with hopes that [President Joe] Biden will like you,” he said. “It’s good to be cordial to Biden and honor him. He’s the president of the United States: you should do those things,” he said. [Even] “Netanyahu attempted to maintain cordiality with a president who hated his guts — [Barack] Obama.”