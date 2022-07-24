Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90
Jews and Arabs shopping at the Rami Levy supermarket in Gush Etzion

Supermarket mogul Rami Levy has a new project in process: a new chain of non-food discount retail stores, to be called, ‘Rami Levy Stock.’

The new project will begin with four stores – each spanning about 2,000 square meters – containing 50 different departments such as home décor, bathroom accessories, kitchenware, seasonal products, games, children’s products, and clothing.

And as with Rami Levi supermarkets, the intent is to create outlets with the lowest prices in Israel.

In short, Rami Levy is bringing in the concept of the American department store from across “the pond.” Think: K-Mart, Walmart, Odd Lot and more.

Rami Levy Chain Stores Hashikma Marketing 2006 Ltd. says its plans include opening dozens more stores around the country, according to a report on Sunday published by Globes.

The first stores are to be located in Jerusalem, Rishon Lezion, Pardes Hanna and Be’er Sheva.

Competition for IKEA? Could be.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

