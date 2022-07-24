Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90

Supermarket mogul Rami Levy has a new project in process: a new chain of non-food discount retail stores, to be called, ‘Rami Levy Stock.’

The new project will begin with four stores – each spanning about 2,000 square meters – containing 50 different departments such as home décor, bathroom accessories, kitchenware, seasonal products, games, children’s products, and clothing.

And as with Rami Levi supermarkets, the intent is to create outlets with the lowest prices in Israel.

In short, Rami Levy is bringing in the concept of the American department store from across “the pond.” Think: K-Mart, Walmart, Odd Lot and more.

Rami Levy Chain Stores Hashikma Marketing 2006 Ltd. says its plans include opening dozens more stores around the country, according to a report on Sunday published by Globes.

The first stores are to be located in Jerusalem, Rishon Lezion, Pardes Hanna and Be’er Sheva.

Competition for IKEA? Could be.