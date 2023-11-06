Photo Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson

Israeli Border Police Sgt. Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin, z”l, 20, succumbed late Monday afternoon to the mortal wounds she suffered after she was stabbed in the morning by a 16-year-old Arab terrorist near the Shalem Police Station near Herod’s Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem.

A second police officer who was also wounded in the attack is listed in good condition.

Advertisement





Lubin was a US citizen and a Lone Soldier who was living in Kibbutz Sa’ad. The young police officer moved to Israel in August 2021 to enlist in the Israel Defense Forces. In March 2022, she was drafted to Israel’s Border Police.

The Arab teenager who murdered Lubin was a resident of the Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya. He was killed by police officers who responded at the scene of the attack.

Police arrested a second suspect accused of aiding the terrorist in his attack.

May Elisheva’s memory be a blessing.