Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation held a special memorial on Monday evening, marking the 30th day following the horrific Oct. 7 massacre of 1,400 Israelis and foreign nationals during an invasion of southern Israel by Hamas terrorists and civilians from Gaza.

Advertisement


At the ceremony, 1,400 memorial candles, for each of the victims of the massacre, were lit in the presence of the bereaved families in memory of those murdered in the terrible slaughter. Prayers were recited — and sung — to raise their souls to the Heavenly heights.

Following the ceremony, worshipers were provided the opportunity to recite their own personal chapters of Psalms next to the lit candles in the memory of their loved ones.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleBorder Police Sgt. Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin, 20, Murdered by Arab Teen in Jerusalem
Next articleSouth Africa Recalls Diplomats from Israel over War Launched by Hamas
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR