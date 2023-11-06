Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation held a special memorial on Monday evening, marking the 30th day following the horrific Oct. 7 massacre of 1,400 Israelis and foreign nationals during an invasion of southern Israel by Hamas terrorists and civilians from Gaza.

At the ceremony, 1,400 memorial candles, for each of the victims of the massacre, were lit in the presence of the bereaved families in memory of those murdered in the terrible slaughter. Prayers were recited — and sung — to raise their souls to the Heavenly heights.

Following the ceremony, worshipers were provided the opportunity to recite their own personal chapters of Psalms next to the lit candles in the memory of their loved ones.