A fire broke out Monday morning in a girls’ boarding school building on David Yellin Street in Jerusalem. Fire and rescue forces rushed to the scene, identified dozens of girls trapped in the building, and rescued them from the burning building. No additional trapped or injured people were found.

According to MDA, the list of injured includes three men, ages 18 to 25, in serious condition, and two men, ages 32 and 18, in moderate condition. The remaining 33 injured are in light condition.

Dr. Aryeh Yaffe, a volunteer with United Hatzalah, and United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs Ariel Drey and Zevi Klein reported from the scene: “The fire broke out in a residential building that partly serves as a girls’ seminary. We provided initial medical assistance to numerous casualties, including three men who ran into the building to rescue to victims, and 14 girls who were evacuated by United Hatzalah ambulances. Additionally, medical teams treated three critically injured victims at the scene, along with two girls in moderate condition and dozens with minor injuries. Large firefighting forces operated at the scene to extinguish the flames and rescue those trapped in the burning building.”

Firefighters who arrived at the scene said they identified a large fire in the boarding school on the top floor of the building. In addition, the teams that entered the building identified a large number of girls who were trapped in the raging fire and smoke, and firefighters rescued the girls from the burning building. In parallel with the rescue operations for the girls, firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and prevent the spread of fire and smoke throughout the building.

The police reported that “Police forces from the Lev HaBira police station in the Jerusalem district are currently operating on David Yellin Street following a fire that broke out in one of the buildings, from which several girls were rescued in minor condition. The police are blocking the street and keeping the traffic lanes clear, in order to allow emergency and rescue forces to operate efficiently and quickly.”

After about an hour, it was reported that firefighters had the fire under control, with no additional casualties or injuries reported. Capt. Shmulik Friedman, commander of the Israel Fire and Rescue Service in the Jerusalem District, said, “This is a large and significant incident with many casualties, as a result of a fire that broke out in a boarding school in central Jerusalem. The firefighters acted with great courage and determination and saved the lives of dozens of trapped students. We have launched an investigation in cooperation with the Israel Police to clarify the circumstances surrounding the fire outbreak.”

