In one of the most complex volumetric Virtual Reality projects to date, an inter-faith team of Jewish, Christian, and Muslim innovators has brought their unique perspectives to the magic and wonder of Jerusalem: the Western Wall, the Holy Sepulcher, the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa Mosque become private places of exploration and experience through incredibly intricate volumetric captures and stereo 360 films.

“The Holy City” is an immersive and sensory story exploring the undeniable magnetism of the world’s spiritual epicenter fostering an inclusive sense of humanity, and celebrating our shared values. It is the newest project by Blimey and OccupiedVR, in collaboration with the Tower of David Museum‘s Innovation Lab. Both a captivating game and an illuminating exploration of the Old City of Jerusalem, this group activity allows visitors to explore the holiest and most exclusive locations in the city through Virtual and Augmented Reality.

Visitors work together to complete tasks as they travel through a virtual Jerusalem, unlocking clues and completing challenges. Teamwork and collaboration hold the answer to unlocking the secrets of The Holy City. Participants get to enter the Church of the Holy Sepulcher during the Holy Fire at Easter, explore the Al Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock during Ramadan prayers and be among the “Kohanim” during the priestly blessing at the Western Wall during Passover.

Nimrod Shanit, Director and Producer of The Holy City, said in a statement: “The complexity of the game and its collaborative inter-religious cooperation celebrates the rich cultural diversity of Jerusalem and fosters an inclusive sense of humanity. This new immersive experience virtually places visitors in some of the most exclusive and hard to reach locations in Jerusalem as if they were actually there.”

Eilat Lieber, Director and Chief Curator of the Tower of David Museum, said in a statement: “The newest product from the Innovation Lab at the Tower of David Museum is the fruit of a cooperative effort with the company Blimey. It encapsulates the essence of the innovative vision at the Tower of David Museum – to create a modern, dynamic, unique language for the rich story of Jerusalem. At the Tower of David, we believe that knowledge creates a basis for building identity and values which allows for dialog and a greater understanding of the ‘other.’ When knowledge is presented using the great talent of media creators and technology developers, a unique experience is crafted for the participant. Experiencing The Holy City, shows the Old City of Jerusalem in all its beauty and makes the holiest sites in Jerusalem, often closed to those of different religions and genders, accessible to all. The Holy City compliments any visit to the Old City of Jerusalem, starting at the Tower of David Museum with the spectacular views from the top of the Phasael Tower.”

The Holy City experience at the Tower of David Museum can be equally enjoyed by those living even in the Old City and by those that have come far away. Rare is it for any one person to have been inside the Church of the Holy Sepulcher during the Fire Ceremony, be amidst the “Kohanim” during the priestly blessing ceremony at Passover or to be admitted access to the Dome of the Rock or the Al Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan.