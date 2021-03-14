Photo Credit: Sliman Khader / Flash 90

More than 200 Jews ascended to the Temple Mount compound on Sunday to mark the start of the Hebrew month of Nisan on the Jewish calendar, the day the Tabernacle was first erected, according to the Hebrew-language Har Habayit website.

Among the participants were yeshiva students, men about to be married, a group of women escorting a young girl on her Bat Mitzvah, and even a young three-year-old boy whose parents came with him to celebrate his first haircut at the gates of the sacred site.

Assaf Fried, spokesperson for the Temple Mount Organization, said the large crowd that ascended to the Temple Mount on this day signifies the advent of spring and underscores the passage from winter sleep and the coronavirus crisis.

“This day on which the Tabernacle was first erected, which is also a Rosh Hashana for kings and pilgrims, is a day of beginnings and renewal, awakening and progress, which will intensify over the coming days and Passover,” he said.

“The great public response and ascent to the Temple Mount… is a significant step towards inspiring the Shechinah in Israel and the return of Israel to the Temple,” he said.