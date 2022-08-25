Photo Credit: courtesy, Israel Police
Makeshift pipe bombs found in the trunk of a car in Abu Dis, on the outskirts of Jerusalem (archive)

In the wee hours of Thursday morning, Israeli Border Guard Police carried out an arrest operation to apprehend an Arab fugitive suspected of possessing weapons and weapons parts in the Jerusalem-area town of Abu Dis.

Arabs who gathered to prevent the arrest hurled IEDs (improvised explosive devices), Molotov cocktails (firebombs), rocks and lit fireworks at the forces, who responded with routine measures to disperse the attackers.

During the search of the suspect’s home, 25 bullets of a “shotgun” rifle, various parts of an M-16 rifle, straps and holsters for the gun and rifle, veils, weapon parts of “Galil” and “Uzi” type rifles and boxes with ammunition were seized.

No Israeli casualties were reported.

