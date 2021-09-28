Photo Credit: Sliman Khader / Flash 90

The Islamist Ra’am Party is warning that Israeli flags on the Temple Mount are a “red line” for its constituents, the Hebrew-language Ynet site reported Tuesday night.

Ra’am is a member of the Israeli government coalition.

Nevertheless, the party issued a statement warning, “The movement warns the government and the police against the continued attack on the al-Aqsa Mosque by the extremist settlers. The Al-Aqsa Mosque is a red line,” the party said in its statement.

הודעה חריגה של התנועה האיסלאמית של רע"ם: "התנועה מזהירה את הממשלה והמשטרה מהמשך הפגיעה במסגד אל-אקצא ע"י המתנחלים הקיצוניים. מסגד אל-אקצא הוא קו אדום."

הרקע להודעה: סדרת אירועים ברחבת המסגד, האחרון שבהם הוא הנפת דגל ישראל במקום. pic.twitter.com/pUXXxRyVFI — סולימאן מסוודה سليمان مسودة (@SuleimanMas1) September 27, 2021

The statement comes after Jews held a series of events in the mosque plaza, the last of which consisted of raising the Israeli flag.

Notably, the Islamist party issued its statement while Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is still in the United States, following his address Monday to the United Nations General Assembly.

Jews are allowed by the Israeli government to visit the Temple Mount, which is believed to be the site of the two Jewish Holy Temples, as well as the site upon which Abraham bound his son Isaac for sacrifice to God before being told by an angel it was no longer necessary.